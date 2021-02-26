Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$126 million of cocaine hidden in grape shipment from Peru

  • The containers, discovered on Tuesday, travelled a circuitous route that included stops in Ecuador, South Korea, Taiwan and Guangdong province
  • Officials believed traffickers intended to smuggle the drugs across the border into neighbouring Shenzhen

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:12pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong customers display slabs of cocaine discovered inside a shipment of grapes from South America on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE