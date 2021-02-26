Benny Tai, architect of the opposition camp’s primary polls, was among more than 50 people arrested in January. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Benny Tai, architect of the opposition camp’s primary polls, was among more than 50 people arrested in January. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Benny Tai, architect of the opposition camp’s primary polls, was among more than 50 people arrested in January. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: 52 former lawmakers, activists arrested in January told to report to police on Sunday – more than a month early – with some expecting charges

  • The group was arrested in January on subversion charges for their part in an opposition primary election officials called an attempt to overthrow the government
  • Lawyers for some of the 52, originally scheduled to report bail in April, said their clients were given no reason for the change in schedule

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Updated: 2:20pm, 26 Feb, 2021

