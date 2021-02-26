Benny Tai, architect of the opposition camp’s primary polls, was among more than 50 people arrested in January. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National security law: 52 former lawmakers, activists arrested in January told to report to police on Sunday – more than a month early – with some expecting charges
- The group was arrested in January on subversion charges for their part in an opposition primary election officials called an attempt to overthrow the government
- Lawyers for some of the 52, originally scheduled to report bail in April, said their clients were given no reason for the change in schedule
Benny Tai, architect of the opposition camp’s primary polls, was among more than 50 people arrested in January. Photo: K. Y. Cheng