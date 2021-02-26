Marco Leung is seen standing on scaffolding outside Pacific Place on the day he fell to his death in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Police lose contact with family of late protester ‘raincoat man’ ahead of inquest into his death
- The family appears to have moved out of the address they provided to the court, and their lawyers have withdrawn from the case
- Protester Marco Leung, whose yellow raincoat went on to become something of an icon among his comrades, died after falling from some scaffolding in the early days of 2019’s extradition bill movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
