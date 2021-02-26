The current site of the national security office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse The current site of the national security office in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong ‘to move out of Causeway Bay’

  • Post also learns HK$8 billion marked for security law may be spent on wages of seconded staff from disciplined services who work on related cases that are separate from agency
  • Details of new site in city for office and exact date of relocation, as well as reasons for the move, remain unknown

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:32pm, 26 Feb, 2021

