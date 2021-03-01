A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li
A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman sues Uber over 2018 accident that left one dead and four injured

  • In a filing, the woman’s lawyers argue that the ride-hailing giant is ‘vicariously liable’ for the collision, in which the Uber driver was killed
  • The plaintiff was a passenger in a taxi that was hit head on by the Uber vehicle

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li
A lawsuit filed to the High Court on Friday names Uber as a defendant in a case involving a fatal 2018 car crash. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE