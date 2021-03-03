The appeal against the 2019 conviction of the co-founders of the Occupy Central movement kicked off on Tuesday. Photo: EPA The appeal against the 2019 conviction of the co-founders of the Occupy Central movement kicked off on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong court hears Occupy co-founders engaged in ‘conspiracy to inspire’, but not a criminal offence

  • Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and Chu Yiu-ming are challenging their conviction on conspiracy and incitement charges stemming from their roles in the civil disobedience movement
  • Trio’s lawyer argues they could not have been aware of the extent of the obstruction the movement would ultimately cause

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:29am, 3 Mar, 2021

