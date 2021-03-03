Hong Kong police arrested a motorist in the early hours of Wednesday for driving under the influence of drugs and seized HK$300,000 worth of crack cocaine. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize HK$300,000 in crack cocaine, arrest man for driving under the influence of drugs after 6km pursuit
- The driver, 26, failed the new rapid oral fluid test for drugs that was introduced on February 19
- The force said the man tossed a small bag of ketamine out of his vehicle as officers approached
