Hong Kong police arrested a motorist in the early hours of Wednesday for driving under the influence of drugs and seized HK$300,000 worth of crack cocaine. Photo: Handout Hong Kong police arrested a motorist in the early hours of Wednesday for driving under the influence of drugs and seized HK$300,000 worth of crack cocaine. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$300,000 in crack cocaine, arrest man for driving under the influence of drugs after 6km pursuit

  • The driver, 26, failed the new rapid oral fluid test for drugs that was introduced on February 19
  • The force said the man tossed a small bag of ketamine out of his vehicle as officers approached

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:01pm, 3 Mar, 2021

