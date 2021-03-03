A still from a viral video showing an elderly man plucking a pigeon outside a housing estate in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday. Photo: Handout A still from a viral video showing an elderly man plucking a pigeon outside a housing estate in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Elderly man arrested after being caught on camera plucking a pigeon outside a Hong Kong housing estate

  • Police source says the man, 94, maintained the pigeon was dead when he found it
  • Separately, police have arrested another man, aged 70, for allegedly throwing stones at a pigeon outside a different housing estate

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:26pm, 3 Mar, 2021

