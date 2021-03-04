Smoke pours from a Hung Hom housing block where a man leapt from an eighth-floor laundry rack onto an adjacent roof to escape a fire on Wednesday. Photo: Now TV Smoke pours from a Hung Hom housing block where a man leapt from an eighth-floor laundry rack onto an adjacent roof to escape a fire on Wednesday. Photo: Now TV
Hong Kong man makes death-defying leap from eighth-floor flat to an adjacent rooftop after fire breaks out in his building

  • Police say the man climbed out onto the laundry rack of his flat and made the three-metre jump after thick smoke began pouring into the unit
  • Authorities are currently investigating the fire, which began in multiple places in the building’s stairwells, as a suspected arson

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:06pm, 4 Mar, 2021

