Legal scholar Benny Tai gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre earlier this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Benny Tai sent back to jail to await Hong Kong court’s ruling in Occupy Central appeal
- Mr Justice Andrew Macrae revokes Tai’s bail after prosecutors object to his release on the grounds he was ‘alleged to have committed a crime’ while out on bail
- Tai and his co-defendants, Chan Kin-man and Chu Yiu-ming, are appealing against their convictions on public nuisance charges over the 2014 protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong courts
