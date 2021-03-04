Legal scholar Benny Tai gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre earlier this week. Photo: Winson Wong Legal scholar Benny Tai gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre earlier this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Benny Tai sent back to jail to await Hong Kong court’s ruling in Occupy Central appeal

  • Mr Justice Andrew Macrae revokes Tai’s bail after prosecutors object to his release on the grounds he was ‘alleged to have committed a crime’ while out on bail
  • Tai and his co-defendants, Chan Kin-man and Chu Yiu-ming, are appealing against their convictions on public nuisance charges over the 2014 protest movement

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:08pm, 4 Mar, 2021

