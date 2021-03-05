The scam employed saw investors encouraged to purchase certain stocks in a bid to inflate their price. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police, stock regulator freeze HK$900 million, arrest 12 in joint crackdown on ‘ramp and dump’ investment scam
- The first-ever joint operation saw 27 locations raided by more than 160 law enforcers and staff from the Securities and Futures Commission
- Well-known investment advisers were impersonated in some instances as victims were encouraged to buy various stocks to inflate their prices
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The scam employed saw investors encouraged to purchase certain stocks in a bid to inflate their price. Photo: Shutterstock