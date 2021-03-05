The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Three Hongkongers jailed for up to 11 months each over fraud during 2016 Legco polls

  • West Kowloon Court hears Li Lam-cheong offered HK$1,000 each to five persons to obtain their personal data that was used for election fraud
  • Magistrate Peony Wong says the court must emphasise the importance of fair polls and impose a deterrent sentence in this serious case of corruption

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:12pm, 5 Mar, 2021

