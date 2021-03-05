The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Three Hongkongers jailed for up to 11 months each over fraud during 2016 Legco polls
- West Kowloon Court hears Li Lam-cheong offered HK$1,000 each to five persons to obtain their personal data that was used for election fraud
- Magistrate Peony Wong says the court must emphasise the importance of fair polls and impose a deterrent sentence in this serious case of corruption
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong