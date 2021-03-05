Police officers raise a warning flag against supporters of the 47 activists outside West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: surprise U-turn as Hong Kong prosecutors drop challenge to four defendants receiving bail in case of 47 opposition activists
- Four among 15 granted bail by a magistrate late on Thursday after a marathon court session
- They are barrister Lawrence Lau, social activists Hendrick Lui and Clarisse Yeung, and Mike Lam, owner of grocery chain AbouThai, lawyers say
