The couple are being tried at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple charged with murdering five-year-old daughter told police ‘she hurt herself’, while paramedics battled to save little girl’s life
- Father admits to beating girl with rattan cane but says other injuries ‘were self-inflicted’
- Autopsy shows child died of septicaemia, but also riddled with infections notably in spleen and small intestine
Topic | Hong Kong courts
