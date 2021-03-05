The couple are being tried at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The couple are being tried at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple charged with murdering five-year-old daughter told police ‘she hurt herself’, while paramedics battled to save little girl’s life

  • Father admits to beating girl with rattan cane but says other injuries ‘were self-inflicted’
  • Autopsy shows child died of septicaemia, but also riddled with infections notably in spleen and small intestine

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:32pm, 5 Mar, 2021

