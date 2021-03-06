People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: judge puts bail decision for opposition figures on hold, says more time needed to weigh prosecutors’ challenge

  • The group of 11 will now remain behind bars for as long as another week before hearings are resumed on March 11 and 13
  • Fifteen of 47 former lawmakers and activists charged with subversion were granted bail on Thursday, a decision challenged by prosecutors

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:48am, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
People wait for standby admission tickets outside the High Court in Admiralty before Saturday’s appeal hearing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE