Hong Kong police arrest two for allegedly threatening judiciary employee with phone calls, online intimidation

  • The force says the duo, aged 17 and 61, are believed to have acted independently, though both their alleged crimes took place in December
  • The investigation was launched after messages were found online encouraging threats against court employees

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:24pm, 6 Mar, 2021

