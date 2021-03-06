Two men were arrested on Friday after threatening a staff member of the Hong Kong judiciary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest two for allegedly threatening judiciary employee with phone calls, online intimidation
- The force says the duo, aged 17 and 61, are believed to have acted independently, though both their alleged crimes took place in December
- The investigation was launched after messages were found online encouraging threats against court employees
Topic | Crime
Two men were arrested on Friday after threatening a staff member of the Hong Kong judiciary. Photo: Sam Tsang