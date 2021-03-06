Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Fire at Hong Kong tenement kills one, injures 10 others, including a firefighter

  • Police suspect arson is to blame for the early morning blaze, and an investigation is currently under way
  • Authorities say a 53-year-old man who was found unconscious near the door of the flat where the fire broke out was later certified dead

Topic |   Hong Kong rescue services
Christy LeungKanis Leung
Christy Leung and Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:45pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE