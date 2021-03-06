Firefighters battle a blaze at a Yau Ma Tei tenement early on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Fire at Hong Kong tenement kills one, injures 10 others, including a firefighter
- Police suspect arson is to blame for the early morning blaze, and an investigation is currently under way
- Authorities say a 53-year-old man who was found unconscious near the door of the flat where the fire broke out was later certified dead
