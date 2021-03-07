Ka Keung Court, in Wong Tai Sin, was the scene of a deadly fire on Sunday morning. Photo: Edward Wong Ka Keung Court, in Wong Tai Sin, was the scene of a deadly fire on Sunday morning. Photo: Edward Wong
Ka Keung Court, in Wong Tai Sin, was the scene of a deadly fire on Sunday morning. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Fatal fire at Hong Kong housing estate leaves one dead, one injured

  • The blaze at Ka Keung Court in Wong Tai Sin was the city’s second deadly fire in as many days
  • A 56-year-old woman who lived in the flat where the fire started was found dead in her bedroom, while her mother, 88, was sent to hospital with minor injuries

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Fiona Sun
Updated: 1:10pm, 7 Mar, 2021

