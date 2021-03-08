More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam
More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers arrest 22, shut down 17 web pages in fake designer goods operation

  • Officials also seized HK$1.8 million in counterfeit products as they went after swindlers riding high on a wave of online shopping triggered by Covid-19
  • Some of the phony goods were sold during livestreaming sessions held late at night on social media to avoid detection

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:22pm, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam
More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE