More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs officers arrest 22, shut down 17 web pages in fake designer goods operation
- Officials also seized HK$1.8 million in counterfeit products as they went after swindlers riding high on a wave of online shopping triggered by Covid-19
- Some of the phony goods were sold during livestreaming sessions held late at night on social media to avoid detection
Topic | Crime
More than 20 people were arrested in a four-month long customs operation targeting online sellers of phoney designer goods. Photo: Nora Tam