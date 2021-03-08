A Hong Kong court heard on Monday that a couple accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter had engaged in a pattern of abuse. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court hears father accused of killing his young daughter threw her at ceiling 18 times as punishment for ‘walking slowly’
- The video testimony came from the five-year-old girl’s surviving eight-year-old brother, who recounted the events to investigators the day after her death
- He also described years of abuse at the hands of his father and stepmother, both of whom are facing murder charges
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A Hong Kong court heard on Monday that a couple accused of murdering their five-year-old daughter had engaged in a pattern of abuse. Photo: Warton Li