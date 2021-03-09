The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li
The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top judges to examine lawmaker freedoms in Legislative Council, after allowing ex-member ‘Long Hair’ to challenge contempt charge

  • Court of Final Appeal grants Leung Kwok-hung his last opportunity to have the prosecution against him struck down
  • Leung charged with contempt after snatching a folder from a government official during a Legco meeting in 2016

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:06pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li
The Court of Final Appeal is set to look at the extent of lawmaker freedoms in the Legislative Council. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE