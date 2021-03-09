A 17-day Hong Kong customs operation seized HK$32 million worth of crystal meth inside children’s car seats. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests two, seizes HK$32 million in crystal meth hidden in child car seats after 17 days of surveillance
- More than 150 officers took part in operation that uncovered 51.5kg of Ice; suspicions roused after European-brand seats arrived from Cambodia
- In a bid to avoid detection, the trafficking syndicate had sent the containers on a circuitous route through the city, later reassembling the haul in Tsing Yi
Topic | Crime
