Hongkong Post’s director of operations Kenneth Wu said the city’s postal service would not send a text or email notification to anyone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mail delivery phishing scammers cheat Hongkongers out of HK$2.2 million as demand for delivery during Covid-19 pandemic surges

  • Criminals sent victims fake messages or emails purportedly from Hongkong Post asking for credit card details to cover a mailing fee, police say
  • The information was then used to make online purchases, with one man cheated out of HK$75,000

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Mar, 2021

Hongkong Post’s director of operations Kenneth Wu said the city’s postal service would not send a text or email notification to anyone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
