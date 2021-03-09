Chin Po-fun leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Chin Po-fun leaves the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: pensioner slapped with HK$400,000 legal bill after pleading guilty to breaking airport injunction

  • Retired correctional services officer Chin Po-fun also handed suspended jail term over 2019 offence
  • Judge rules she must pay government’s legal bill for case despite questioning why senior counsel was needed to prosecute retiree of limited means

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:57pm, 9 Mar, 2021

