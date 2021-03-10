The case finally went to trial in November 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Son of late Hong Kong billionaire Eric Hotung awarded HK$1 after 15-year legal feud over trusts ends
- Anthony Hotung took his father and businesswoman Winnie Ho Yuen-ki to court in June 2006, over allegations about her breach of duty as a trustee
- He did not know about his interests in the two trusts until around 2000, although he turned 21 in March 1987
