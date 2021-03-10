Hong Kong police have busted a syndicate that used the offer of ‘compensated dating’ services to relieve 11 men of HK$2.8 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police bust ‘compensated dating’ syndicate, arrest five over scam that conned 11 men out of HK$2.8 million
- Victims were targeted on social media, then told they needed to make deposits before meeting women who would provide companionship or sex
- Dubbed operation ‘Topshield’, the crackdown comes after police noticed a 12.7 per cent jump in such cases in 2020
