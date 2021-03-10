Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of four dogs believed to have been poisoned at a temple in northern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate suspected poisoning of four dogs at New Territories temple
- A spokeswoman for the SPCA, called in to assist with the case, said the carcasses were found in four separate areas of the complex, each with vomit nearby
- The discovery comes about a month after six dogs were killed via suspected poisoning at the Cyberport Waterfront Park in Pok Fu Lam
