Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of four dogs believed to have been poisoned at a temple in northern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of four dogs believed to have been poisoned at a temple in northern Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate suspected poisoning of four dogs at New Territories temple

  • A spokeswoman for the SPCA, called in to assist with the case, said the carcasses were found in four separate areas of the complex, each with vomit nearby
  • The discovery comes about a month after six dogs were killed via suspected poisoning at the Cyberport Waterfront Park in Pok Fu Lam

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:36pm, 10 Mar, 2021

