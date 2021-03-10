A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong jury hears five-year-old victim told sister she was ‘very scared’, dizzy before death

  • In interview played at High Court, seven-year-old recalls her father repeatedly tossing her stepsister upwards, causing her head to hit the ceiling
  • Girl’s account in murder trial describes numerous beatings, siblings being forced to sleep in a sleeping bag placed in the corner of a room

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:39pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE