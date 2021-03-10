A High Court jury on Wednesday listened to taped testimony from the sister of a five-year-old whose parents are on trial for murder. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong jury hears five-year-old victim told sister she was ‘very scared’, dizzy before death
- In interview played at High Court, seven-year-old recalls her father repeatedly tossing her stepsister upwards, causing her head to hit the ceiling
- Girl’s account in murder trial describes numerous beatings, siblings being forced to sleep in a sleeping bag placed in the corner of a room
Topic | Hong Kong courts
