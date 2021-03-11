Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li
Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge accused of bias over jailing of 62-year-old who assaulted police officer cleared of any wrongdoing

  • Principal Magistrate Don So accused of favouring police in relation to case involving 62-year-old man last May
  • Judiciary report says that just because some members of the public disagreed with sentencing, it did not mean judge was biased

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:07am, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li
Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE