Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge accused of bias over jailing of 62-year-old who assaulted police officer cleared of any wrongdoing
- Principal Magistrate Don So accused of favouring police in relation to case involving 62-year-old man last May
- Judiciary report says that just because some members of the public disagreed with sentencing, it did not mean judge was biased
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Principal Magistrate Don So has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the judiciary. Photo: Warton Li