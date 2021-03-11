Handbags and accessories were among the HK$1 million in luxury goods seized by Hong Kong police on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Gucci bags, Cartier watches among HK$1 million haul as Hong Kong police uncover cross-border luxury goods syndicate
- A 26-year-old insurance agent allegedly used to pick up the goods – purchased with stolen credit card information – was arrested during the operation
- Police uncovered the operation after being tipped off that luxury handbags worth HK$50,000 were to be picked up at the Elements mall in Yau Ma Tei
