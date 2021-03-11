The cocaine-soaked papers were found concealed between the layers of sheets of cardboard. Photo: Facebook
Sheets of paper soaked with 8kg of liquid cocaine among the drugs seized in Hong Kong bust
- Police say the cocaine-soaked paper was found concealed between the layers of sheets of cardboard
- The cocaine has an estimated street value of HK$13 million, and was seized along with 42kg of ketamine valued at HK$25 million
Topic | Crime
