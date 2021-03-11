Hong Kong woman stabs herself in stomach after slashing former boyfriend’s neck
- Attack happened in the man’s flat in Hopewell House on Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong, at about 11.47am on Thursday
- Both were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment; police say the pair had broken up about a month ago
A 26-year-old woman stabbed herself in the stomach with a fruit knife and lost consciousness after slashing the neck of her former boyfriend with the weapon in a Hong Kong flat on Thursday.
The attack happened in the 25-year-old man’s flat on the third floor of Hopewell House on Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong, at about 11.47am.
According to police, the woman had gone to the flat to collect her belongings. She had moved out of the apartment when the pair broke up about a month ago.
“The woman was accused of using a fruit knife to slash her ex-boyfriend’s neck when he was playing video games,” a police source said.
“He managed to snatch the knife from her and threw the weapon onto the floor. But she took it back and stabbed her own stomach.”
The man called police to report the attack, and emergency personnel rushed the unconscious woman to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. The victim was taken to the same hospital for treatment.
Police have classified the case as wounding.
Officers handled 1,049 reports of wounding across the city last year, up nearly two per cent from 1,030 the year before.