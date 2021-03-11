A 26-year-old woman stabbed herself in the stomach with a fruit knife and lost consciousness after slashing the neck of her former boyfriend with the weapon in a Hong Kong flat on Thursday.

The attack happened in the 25-year-old man’s flat on the third floor of Hopewell House on Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong, at about 11.47am.

According to police, the woman had gone to the flat to collect her belongings. She had moved out of the apartment when the pair broke up about a month ago.