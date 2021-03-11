The trial is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Dickson Lee The trial is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: prosecution argues freedom of assembly not absolute in case against Jimmy Lai and others

  • Public Order Ordinance must also carry enough weight to serve as a deterrent to violence, prosecution maintains
  • The case against Lai and the six others is the first arising from an unauthorised assembly charge in which the defence has contested the constitutionality of the offence

Phila Siu
Updated: 9:59pm, 11 Mar, 2021

