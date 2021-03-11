The trial continues at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Five-year-old Hong Kong girl allegedly murdered by parents found with 133 injuries, including deep bruises on scalp, court hears
- Forensic expert Kwok Ka-ki agrees with prosecution’s suggestion that head injuries on the girl could have been caused by throwing her towards the ceiling
- High Court also hears her eight-year-old brother was found with multiple bruises on his body, which are indicative of abuse and can affect his normal life
Topic | Hong Kong courts
