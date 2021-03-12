A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP
A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong businessman slashed in Tsim Sha Tsui knife attack after two assailants run his Mercedes-Benz off road

  • The 32-year-old slammed into another vehicle, then a fire hydrant after being forced to reverse as a car hurtled directly towards him on Kimberley Road
  • He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his arm and abdomen following the attack in the early hours

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:46pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP
A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE