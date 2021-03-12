A Hong Kong businessman was attacked with knives after his car crashed outside the Kimberley Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong businessman slashed in Tsim Sha Tsui knife attack after two assailants run his Mercedes-Benz off road
- The 32-year-old slammed into another vehicle, then a fire hydrant after being forced to reverse as a car hurtled directly towards him on Kimberley Road
- He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his arm and abdomen following the attack in the early hours
Topic | Crime
