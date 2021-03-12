Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google
Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police grab HK$20 million worth of heroin, arrest couple in raid of New Territories flat

  • The latest seizure brings the value of illegal drugs seized in the past 2 ½ months to about HK$900 million
  • As of Friday afternoon, the man arrested in the raid was still in custody, while his live-in girlfriend had been granted bail

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:42pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google
Police raided a flat inside this Tin Shui Wai estate on Thursday, seizing HK$20 million worth of heroin. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE