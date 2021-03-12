Jimmy Lai and six others were charged with organising an unauthorised protest for the 2019 rally. Photo: Sam Tsang Jimmy Lai and six others were charged with organising an unauthorised protest for the 2019 rally. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s lawyer questions police’s lack of plans to assist crowd dispersal in 2019 rally

  • Barrister Audrey Eu questions force’s version that officers did not know of a ‘water-flow’ assembly as proposed by rally organiser
  • She says the term ‘water flow’ was mentioned at several meetings between the rally organiser and police

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:18pm, 12 Mar, 2021

