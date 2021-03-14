Police officers will be able to continue serving five years beyond the official retirement of 55. Photo: Winson Wong
12,000 Hong Kong police officers can delay retirement to 60 as force grapples with ongoing manpower crunch
- Those who carry on past the age of 55 will be selected for expertise, performance, conduct and fitness
- ‘Fewer than 10’ officers quit after refusing to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Basic Law
