12,000 Hong Kong police officers can delay retirement to 60 as force grapples with ongoing manpower crunch

  • Those who carry on past the age of 55 will be selected for expertise, performance, conduct and fitness
  • ‘Fewer than 10’ officers quit after refusing to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Basic Law

Christy Leung
Updated: 10:00am, 14 Mar, 2021

