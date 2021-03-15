Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Paralegal gets 5½ years’ jail for biting off police sergeant’s fingertip during chaotic Hong Kong protest at shopping mall

  • To Kai-wa, 24, committed a series of offences within minutes during clashes at New Town Plaza shopping centre in July 2019
  • Judge also noted defendant knowingly attacked two other officers with an umbrella and incited protesters on site to assault or insult police

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:29pm, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Defendant To Kai-wa was earlier found guilty of four offences. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE