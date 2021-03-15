Dr Kwan Yat-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu Dr Kwan Yat-wah leaves the High Court after testifying on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Prolonged abuse sapped Hong Kong girl’s immune system, doctor testifies at parents’ murder trial

  • Dr Kwan Yat-wah testifies the deceased five-year-old’s thymus, a vital organ for staving off infections, had shrunk to between a quarter and an eighth of its normal size
  • Kwan attributed the condition to the girl’s production of cortisol in response to the toxic stress she experienced when she was abused or neglected

Updated: 8:01pm, 15 Mar, 2021

