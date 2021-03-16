Hong Kong police have arrested a university student suspected of using a good luck “ritual” as pretext to indecently assault a young woman. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested a university student suspected of using a good luck “ritual” as pretext to indecently assault a young woman. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested a university student suspected of using a good luck “ritual” as pretext to indecently assault a young woman. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong student arrested for allegedly indecently assaulting young woman after a ‘ritual’ to improve her luck

  • Police say the purported ceremony, which involved the 18-year-old woman drinking two bottles of rice wine, was merely a ruse to lure her in
  • The alleged assault took place while the woman was unconscious in a park in Kwai Chung

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:17pm, 16 Mar, 2021

