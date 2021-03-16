A nursery teacher testified on Tuesday to changes in the behaviour of a young pupil whose parents stand accused of murder. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong nursery school teacher breaks down in court while testifying in 5-year-old girl’s murder trial
- The teacher described the deceased as a ‘little girl who liked to laugh a lot’ and was keen to answer questions, even when she did not know the answers
- That all changed, however, when she moved in with her step-grandmother, which prosecutors say marked the beginning of her abuse at the hands of her family
Topic | Hong Kong courts
