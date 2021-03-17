Officers display evidence on a smartphone robbery in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Five Hong Kong schoolboys arrested for snatching woman’s HK$10,000 mobile phone on housing estate
- Theft took place at Shek Wai Kok Estate in Tsuen Wan on Monday evening, with one boy allegedly stealing the phone and the others acting as lookouts
- Police arrested the five boys on Tuesday night and recovered the stolen phone from a shop
Topic | Crime
Officers display evidence on a smartphone robbery in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng