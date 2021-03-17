Officers display evidence on a smartphone robbery in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Officers display evidence on a smartphone robbery in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Five Hong Kong schoolboys arrested for snatching woman’s HK$10,000 mobile phone on housing estate

  • Theft took place at Shek Wai Kok Estate in Tsuen Wan on Monday evening, with one boy allegedly stealing the phone and the others acting as lookouts
  • Police arrested the five boys on Tuesday night and recovered the stolen phone from a shop

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:04pm, 17 Mar, 2021

