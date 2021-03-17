The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Defence lawyers question credibility of Hong Kong boy, 8, who testified against parents, step-grandmother in child cruelty case

  • Defence counsel reads out WhatsApp conversation between social worker and a teacher who said the eight-year-old ‘told lies and exaggerated things’
  • Teacher told court there were discrepancies in the accounts of the child and his stepmother sometimes and information boy provided was not entirely true

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:29pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE