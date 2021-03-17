The jury trial continues at the High Court on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
Defence lawyers question credibility of Hong Kong boy, 8, who testified against parents, step-grandmother in child cruelty case
- Defence counsel reads out WhatsApp conversation between social worker and a teacher who said the eight-year-old ‘told lies and exaggerated things’
- Teacher told court there were discrepancies in the accounts of the child and his stepmother sometimes and information boy provided was not entirely true
Topic | Hong Kong courts
