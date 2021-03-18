Customs confiscated goods that were in the process of being loaded onto a speedboat in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Felix Wong Customs confiscated goods that were in the process of being loaded onto a speedboat in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs makes biggest sea smuggling bust of year, seizing HK$20 million worth of contraband bound for mainland China

  • Bird’s nest and dried abalone among the high-value products seized during customs operation in Lau Fau Shan
  • Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested goods, other suspects fled on a speedboat

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:43pm, 18 Mar, 2021

