Customs confiscated goods that were in the process of being loaded onto a speedboat in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs makes biggest sea smuggling bust of year, seizing HK$20 million worth of contraband bound for mainland China
- Bird’s nest and dried abalone among the high-value products seized during customs operation in Lau Fau Shan
- Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested goods, other suspects fled on a speedboat
Topic | Crime
Customs confiscated goods that were in the process of being loaded onto a speedboat in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Felix Wong