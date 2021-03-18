A video circulating on social media showed the man being attacked and pushed into a seven-seater vehicle. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police hunt gang after man snatched off street, assaulted, robbed and dumped by side of road 30km away
- Victim was grabbed by gang of 10 outside Langham Place shopping centre in Mong Kok on Wednesday evening
- Suspects believed to be members of Sun Yee On triad faction, and police think attack could be linked to money dispute
