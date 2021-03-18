Permanent Hong Kong residents can claim a one-off HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Shutterstock Permanent Hong Kong residents can claim a one-off HK$10,000 handout. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong father, son arrested for fraud after allegedly using dead 99-year-old grandfather’s identity to claim HK$10,000 coronavirus handout

  • The two men are suspected of registering the grandfather for the cash payout scheme via online banking, eight days after he died
  • Clerical worker, 38, and his 70-year-old security guard father were picked up when officers raided their home in Sham Shui Po

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:47pm, 18 Mar, 2021

