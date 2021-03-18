The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Stepmother accused of murdering girl, 5, felt ‘so much hate’ because of childcare stress but was mentally sound, Hong Kong court hears
- Psychiatrist Dr Amy Liu tells High Court that during interview a week after mother’s arrest in January 2018, defendant was ‘actually quite polite and very calm’
- Mother reported suffering from a low mood as a result of stress from childcare and her first experience of managing large household
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li