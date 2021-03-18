The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Stepmother accused of murdering girl, 5, felt ‘so much hate’ because of childcare stress but was mentally sound, Hong Kong court hears

  • Psychiatrist Dr Amy Liu tells High Court that during interview a week after mother’s arrest in January 2018, defendant was ‘actually quite polite and very calm’
  • Mother reported suffering from a low mood as a result of stress from childcare and her first experience of managing large household

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:59pm, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
The murder trial is being heard in the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE