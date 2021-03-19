Construction worker Poon Yung-wai (right) after a previous court appearance. Photo: Brian Wong Construction worker Poon Yung-wai (right) after a previous court appearance. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man gets 13 months’ jail after prosecutors win review over sentence for inciting unlawful assembly at controversial detention centre

  • Poon Yung-wai, 38, had earlier been handed down an order of 160 hours of community service on an incitement charge
  • He published posts in a Facebook group under pseudonym ‘Kim Jong-un’, claiming to have learned about alleged sexual assaults at remote holding centre

Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:33am, 19 Mar, 2021

