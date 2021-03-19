Construction worker Poon Yung-wai (right) after a previous court appearance. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: man gets 13 months’ jail after prosecutors win review over sentence for inciting unlawful assembly at controversial detention centre
- Poon Yung-wai, 38, had earlier been handed down an order of 160 hours of community service on an incitement charge
- He published posts in a Facebook group under pseudonym ‘Kim Jong-un’, claiming to have learned about alleged sexual assaults at remote holding centre
Topic | Hong Kong protests
