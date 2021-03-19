The High Court has heard a series of bail challenges relating to the prosecution of 47 activists under the national security law. Photo: Warton Li The High Court has heard a series of bail challenges relating to the prosecution of 47 activists under the national security law. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: bail blow for another defendant in city’s largest prosecution under Beijing-imposed legislation, others drop their bids

  • Rejection for first defendant in subversion case to apply for bail directly at High Court, five others withdraw their applications at last minute
  • Forty-seven opposition politicians, activists have been charged with subversion over last year’s unofficial primary ballot

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jasmine SiuNadia Lam
Updated: 11:50am, 19 Mar, 2021

